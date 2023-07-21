Canadian adult-use cannabis sales edge up to CA$415.6M in May

Canada’s regulated recreational marijuana retailers sold 415.6 million Canadian dollars ($314.7 million) worth of cannabis in May, a 1.2% increase over April, with the province of Quebec posting the largest monthly gain.

Adjusting for the additional day in May, however, cannabis sales declined by roughly 2.1% between April and May.

May recreational cannabis sales increased by 11.2% over the same month last year, according to federal data bureau Statistics Canada.

April’s recreational cannabis sales total was adjusted downward to CA$410.6 million.

The province of Quebec reported the largest month-over-month increase in retail sales of legal recreational cannabis, growing 7.9% from April to May to CA$52.5 million.

Monthly sales totals and month-over-month changes in the remaining provinces and the territory of Yukon were as follows:

Ontario: CA$162.5 million (+1.5%)

Alberta: CA$74.3 million (+2.3%)

British Columbia: CA$64.8 million (-5.4%)

Saskatchewan: CA$19.2 million (+1.3%)

Manitoba: CA$16 million (+0.1%)

Nova Scotia: CA$9.6 million (+5.2%)

New Brunswick: CA$7.1 million (+4.6%)

Newfoundland: CA$6.3 million (+4.1%)

Prince Edward Island: CA$1.2 million (-36%)

Yukon: CA$996,000 (+7.7%)

Statistics Canada did not report recreational cannabis sales for the Northwest Territories or Nunavut.

Canadian recreational marijuana sales totaled nearly CA$2 billion between January and May, according to Statistics Canada’s data.

Adult-use cannabis sales in 2022 exceeded CA$4.5 billion.