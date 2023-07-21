Canadian adult-use cannabis sales edge up to CA$415.6M in May

Canada’s regulated recreational marijuana retailers sold 415.6 million Canadian dollars ($314.7 million) worth of cannabis in May, a 1.2% increase over April, with the province of Quebec posting the largest monthly gain.
Adjusting for the additional day in May, however, cannabis sales declined by roughly 2.1% between April and May.
May recreational cannabis sales increased by 11.2% over the same month last year, according to federal data bureau Statistics Canada.
April’s recreational cannabis sales total was adjusted downward to CA$410.6 million.
The province of Quebec reported the largest month-over-month increase in retail sales of legal recreational cannabis, growing 7.9% from April to May to CA$52.5 million.
Monthly sales totals and month-over-month changes in the remaining provinces and the territory of Yukon were as follows:
- Ontario: CA$162.5 million (+1.5%)
- Alberta: CA$74.3 million (+2.3%)
- British Columbia: CA$64.8 million (-5.4%)
- Saskatchewan: CA$19.2 million (+1.3%)
- Manitoba: CA$16 million (+0.1%)
- Nova Scotia: CA$9.6 million (+5.2%)
- New Brunswick: CA$7.1 million (+4.6%)
- Newfoundland: CA$6.3 million (+4.1%)
- Prince Edward Island: CA$1.2 million (-36%)
- Yukon: CA$996,000 (+7.7%)
Statistics Canada did not report recreational cannabis sales for the Northwest Territories or Nunavut.
Canadian recreational marijuana sales totaled nearly CA$2 billion between January and May, according to Statistics Canada’s data.
Adult-use cannabis sales in 2022 exceeded CA$4.5 billion.