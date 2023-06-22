Canadian recreational cannabis sales grow 1.3% to CA$411.7 million in April

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Consumers in Canada spent 1.3% more on legal recreational cannabis in April compared to March, for total monthly sales worth 411.7 million Canadian dollars ($313 million).

April was one day shorter than March, so adjusted for the number of days per month, cannabis sales increased by 4.7% from March to April.

On a year-over-year basis, cannabis sales grew 10.3% compared to April 2022, according to retail data released Wednesday by Statistics Canada.

March sales of legal adult-use cannabis were revised upward slightly to CA$406.4 million, from the previously reported figure of CA$405.5 million.

Canada’s monthly increase in consumer cannabis spending was led by the westernmost province of British Columbia, Canada’s third-most valuable marijuana market after Ontario and Alberta.

B.C. cannabis sales increased 8.7% on a month-over-month basis to CA$68.5 million.

Sales trends were mixed in the remaining nine provinces, with monthly cannabis sales and month-over-month changes as follows:

  • Ontario: CA$161.2 million (+1.5%).
  • Alberta: CA$72.6 million (+0.4%).
  • Quebec: CA$48.6 million (-4.2%).
  • Saskatchewan: CA$19 million (+1.3%).
  • Manitoba: CA$15.9 million (-1.1%).
  • Nova Scotia: CA$9.1 million (-3.9%).
  • New Brunswick: CA$6.8 million (-1.7%).
  • Newfoundland: CA$6 million (-3.7%).
  • Prince Edward Island: CA$1.9 million (-2.1%).

Cannabis sales in Yukon territory were flat at CA$925,000.

Sales for the Northwest Territories and Nunavut were not reported by Statistics Canada.

Canadian recreational cannabis sales have totaled nearly CA$1.6 billion from January through April of this year.

Last year’s sales reached more than CA$4.5 billion, a 17.9% increase over 2021.

