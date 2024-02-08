MediPharm Labs Corp.’s facility in Barrie, Ontario, received Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification from Brazil’s National Sanitary Surveillance Agency for the production of finished cannabis goods.

The agency, also known as ANVISA, is the governing body of Brazil’s pharmaceutical industry.

In a Wednesday news release, MediPharm said the certification strengthens its position to manufacture both active pharmaceutical ingredients and end products for Brazilian medical cannabis patients.

“This GMP certification from Brazil strengthens MediPharm’s position as one of the most pharmaceutically focused medical cannabis companies in the world,” CEO David Pidduck said in a statement.

“Whether it is the production for cannabis-based drug research, international cannabis medical programs or future marketable cannabis drugs, MediPharm has invested in and executed on the development of global pharmaceutical and medical channels.”

MediPharm said it now has GMP certification from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Union, Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration and a drug-establishment license from Health Canada.

Like much of the world outside North America, Brazilian authorities treat medical cannabis similar to a pharmaceutical product.

The Brazilian GMP certification will provide further access to the country’s medical cannabis market, according to the release.

Business analysis company Kaya Mind estimates that the Brazilian market is expected to reach $380 million Canadian dollars ($282 million) in 2025.

Two of MediPharm’s medical cannabis products already have full ANVISA product authorization under Brazil’s Resolution 327/19, which sets the regulatory framework for prescribing cannabis products in Brazil.

MediPharm said an undisclosed number of additional product authorizations are currently under review.

ANVISA’s five-day in-person inspection was conducted in December 2023.