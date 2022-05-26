Canadian cannabis sales rebound strongly in March to record CA$358.8M

Canadian sales of regulated recreational cannabis hit an all-time high of almost 358.8 million Canadian dollars ($279.6 million) in March, according to Statistics Canada retail sales data released Thursday.

That figure represents a rebound of 10.7% from February’s marijuana sales, although March had three more days than February.

ADVERTISEMENT

February sales were revised downward to CA$324.1 million, or roughly CA$12.3 million less than Statistics Canada previously reported.

Cannabis sales of nearly CA$145 million in Ontario comprised 40.4% of the national monthly total in March, increasing by 10.9% over February.

March cannabis sales in Alberta were worth CA$63.2 million, up 9.9% month-over-month.

In British Columbia, monthly sales increased by 21.3% over February to CA$56.2 million.

March retail sales and month-over-month increases in the remaining provinces were:

Quebec: CA$42.5 million (+1.5%).

Saskatchewan: CA$14.9 million (+1.5%).

Manitoba: CA$13.9 million (+14.5%).

Nova Scotia: CA$8.1 million (+14.4%).

New Brunswick: CA$6.3 million (+9.3%).

Newfoundland and Labrador: CA$5.2 million (+8.9%).

Prince Edward Island: CA$1.8 million (+9%).

Expert advice for a stronger shelf life Learn the fundamentals for getting started in cannabis retail in this comprehensive guide curated by the editors at MJBizDaily with help from industry experts. Inside the MJBizDaily Retail Buyers Guide: Learn best practices for designing a cannabis dispensary.

Select display infrastructure that supports industry compliance.

Choose the right point-of-sale system for your operation.

How to incorporate e-commerce and home delivery.

And more! Get the Guide

In Yukon Territory, monthly sales increased by 11.4% to CA$844,000.

Statistics Canada did not report monthly cannabis sales in Nunavut or the Northwest Territories.