Canadian recreational cannabis sales down 6.2% in November

By MJBizDaily Staff

Ranks of women, minority cannabis execs rebound to pre-pandemic levels, according to the latest data from the MJBiz Diversity, Inclusion and Equity Report. Get your copy here.

Retail sales of recreational cannabis totaled 412.1 million Canadian dollars ($305.8 million) in November, a decline of 6.2% from October.

The November sales figure represents a 10.1% increase in legal sales of adult-use cannabis compared to November 2022, according to retail sales data released Friday by Statistics Canada.

October’s sales figure was revised to CA$439.3 million, down from the previously reported figure of CA$448.6 million.

Month-over-month marijuana sales declined in every Canadian jurisdiction except Saskatchewan and Quebec.

Saskatchewan sales increased 10.6% to CA$19.1 million; Quebec sales grew 1.9% to CA$52.1 million.

In Ontario, Canada’s largest cannabis market, sales were down 13% from October, to CA$154.5 million.

In the No. 2 market of Alberta, sales were down 3.7%, to CA$73.7 million.

The third-largest market, British Columbia, experienced a 3.1% monthly sales decline to CA$67.5 million.

November cannabis sales and month-over-month sales declines in the remaining provinces were:

  • Manitoba: CA$17.2 million (-2%)
  • New Brunswick: CA$7.2 million (-4.3%)
  • Nova Scotia: CA$9.6 million (-5.6%)
  • Prince Edward Island: CA$2 million (-6.2%)
  • Newfoundland: CA$7 million (-5.2%)

In Yukon territory, sales declined 10.2%, to CA$1 million.

Statistics Canada did not report cannabis sales data for Nunavut and the Northwest Territories.

Related Stories From MjBiz

Canada

Cannabis operator Canopy raising $35 million in upsized private placement
Image of two businesspeople shaking hands

Cultivation

Ukraine might depend on cannabis imports for years before local production is ready
Image of Kyiv, Ukraine, at sunset

Canada

Cannabis prospectuses in Ontario fell dramatically in 2023, data shows
Image of downtown Mississauga, Ontario, Canada
Briefs Canada International Recreational Retail 
© 2024 Emerald X, LLC. All Rights Reserved
ABOUTCAREERSAUTHORIZED SERVICE PROVIDERSDO NOT SELL MY PERSONAL INFORMATIONTERMS OF USEPRIVACY POLICY