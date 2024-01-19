Canadian recreational cannabis sales down 6.2% in November

Retail sales of recreational cannabis totaled 412.1 million Canadian dollars ($305.8 million) in November, a decline of 6.2% from October.

The November sales figure represents a 10.1% increase in legal sales of adult-use cannabis compared to November 2022, according to retail sales data released Friday by Statistics Canada.

October’s sales figure was revised to CA$439.3 million, down from the previously reported figure of CA$448.6 million.

Month-over-month marijuana sales declined in every Canadian jurisdiction except Saskatchewan and Quebec.

Saskatchewan sales increased 10.6% to CA$19.1 million; Quebec sales grew 1.9% to CA$52.1 million.

In Ontario, Canada’s largest cannabis market, sales were down 13% from October, to CA$154.5 million.

In the No. 2 market of Alberta, sales were down 3.7%, to CA$73.7 million.

The third-largest market, British Columbia, experienced a 3.1% monthly sales decline to CA$67.5 million.

November cannabis sales and month-over-month sales declines in the remaining provinces were:

Manitoba: CA$17.2 million (-2%)

New Brunswick: CA$7.2 million (-4.3%)

Nova Scotia: CA$9.6 million (-5.6%)

Prince Edward Island: CA$2 million (-6.2%)

Newfoundland: CA$7 million (-5.2%)

In Yukon territory, sales declined 10.2%, to CA$1 million.

Statistics Canada did not report cannabis sales data for Nunavut and the Northwest Territories.