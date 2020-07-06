New regulatory agency takes reins of Nevada’s marijuana industry

Nevada’s Cannabis Compliance Board is getting up and running this month in a transition of oversight power from the original industry regulator, the state Department of Taxation.

According to KUNR Public Radio, the new board will be in charge of company site inspections, overseeing marijuana lab testing and more.

The transition began last year at the behest of Gov. Steve Sisolak after allegations of licensing favoritism in the state.

Tyler Klimas, the executive director of the new Cannabis Compliance Board, told KUNR that there’s been a six-month run-up to the transition that’s involved a lot of “reorganization” and staffing hires.

He also told the Reno radio station that: