New regulatory agency takes reins of Nevada’s marijuana industry

Nevada’s Cannabis Compliance Board is getting up and running this month in a transition of oversight power from the original industry regulator, the state Department of Taxation.
The transition began last year at the behest of Gov. Steve Sisolak after allegations of licensing favoritism in the state.
Tyler Klimas, the executive director of the new Cannabis Compliance Board, told KUNR that there’s been a six-month run-up to the transition that’s involved a lot of “reorganization” and staffing hires.
He also told the Reno radio station that:
- The Nevada cannabis industry has taken a “big beating” because of the coronavirus outbreak.
- The board is dedicated to helping the industry “get back to normal.”
- All future licensing will be “very public, very transparent.”