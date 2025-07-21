Cannabis culture hits a high note using music as a marketing tool

From jazz clubs of the Roaring Twenties to the vibrant festivals of today, cannabis and music have an intertwined history.

For generations, artists and listeners have explored how cannabis can influence creativity, deepen sensory perception and enhance a communal experience.

As cannabis transitions from a counterculture symbol to a mainstream industry, its dance with music continues to evolve, and marijuana companies are creating ways to incorporate song into their ethos.

West Hartford, Connecticut-based Budr Cannabis recently launched a new service at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, making it one of the first concert venues in the United States to offer virtual marijuana ordering on-site.

Concertgoers can order Budr products from their phones and receive a text message when their order is ready to be picked up at a kiosk.

Budr’s strategy for selecting shows is driven by demographics, exclusively targeting 21-and-older events.

“If it’s Disney on Ice, we won’t be there,” Budr founder Carl Tirella Jr. said.

This isn’t Budr’s first foray into the music scene.

Last year, the company partnered with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra for its summer music festival.

Future plans include expanding to venues such as the Ridgefield Playhouse and Playhouse on Park in Connecticut and the Capital Theatre in New York.

Budr also wants to host bands and one-off events at its own facilities.

Using music to launch marijuana outlets

One brand that’s intrinsically tied to music is Cookies, the cannabis company co-founded by rapper and entrepreneur Berner.

Cookies recently opened a medical marijuana dispensary on Washington, D.C.’s historic U Street, the birthplace of celebrated jazz musician Duke Ellington.

“Music helped destigmatize cannabis long before legalization efforts,” said James Kahn, the owner and CEO of Cookies DC.

“Hip-hop gave the plant visibility and voice even as policy has lagged painfully far behind.”

To mark the Cookies DC opening, Kahn partnered with local hip-hop phenomenon Noochie, making him a cultural ambassador who hosted the “Live from Cookies DC on U Street” talent contest and performed at the dispensary’s July 11 opening.

“Cookies is not just about the flower, it’s about the vibe,” Kahn said.

“My favorite Cookies stores have a vibe that’s contagious,” he added.

“We want to create a space – whether through music, great products or great staff – where people can feel safe and bring their self.”

Mango Cannabis also built a store opening around music, hosting an on-site festival that fused live music with cannabis culture.

Mango Del Sol drew 10,000 people to the property the company owns next to its store in Sunland Park, New Mexico.

Mango gave 5,000 ticket vouchers to customers who spent more than $50. It also sold tickets for $50 and created merchandise specifically for the festival.

Mango is leveraging the event to generate content for its marketing efforts, said Jonathan Pattah, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Mango Cannabis.

“The cannabis culture and the music culture have the same demographics, and we needed to do something exciting for the area,” Pattah said.

“We want to do another event, but we don’t know whether it will be on property or at a venue – it may be better off at a venue, but you never know.”

Mango Cannabis tries to make all of its store openings special with DJs or live music – even if the events are not on the same scale as Mango Del Sol.

“We all love music. It’s part of the cannabis culture,” Pattah said.

Music-themed cannabis strains

Collaborations between cannabis brands and musicians is becoming a powerful force.

While many artists create their own brands – think Snoop Dogg, Willie Nelson and Carlos Santana – others have taken a different path, collaborating with companies such as California-based Ursa Extracts to lend their name to a marijuana strain.

Ursa recently partnered with California band Slightly Stooped and its cannabis brand Stoopid Strains to launch a limited-edition Stoopid Fruits live resin vape cartridge.

Alex Solano, vice president of marketing for Ursa, said the partnership is a no-brainer.

“They are the authentic stoner,” she said.

“That is our demographic with Ursa, so it felt like a natural fit.”

The collaboration led to the creation of Stoopid Fruits, a live resin cartridge born from a connection between the band and the Humboldt Seed Co.

Ursa plans to explore collaborations with other musicians who are passionate about the plant.

“It could be heavy metal, rap, rock, reggae – as long as they share that kind of passion for cannabis, that’s what’s important to us,” Solano said.

The intersection of cannabis and music is embedded in Ursa’s culture.

From attending music festivals such as Cannafest and Northern Nights to hearing employees play music in the company’s Humboldt headquarters, music has always been a part of Ursa’s identity.

“Cannabis companies focus on B2B events like MJBizCon … but it’s important to get to know your audience and interact with them,” Solano.

Margaret Jackson can be reached at margaret.jackson@mjbizdaily.com.