Cannabis drinks now available at select Minnesota Target stores

Retail giant Target is selling hemp-derived THC beverages at some of its Minnesota stores.

The launch coincides with ongoing debates in Congress over legislation that could recriminalize hemp-derived products containing measurable THC levels, while states nationwide continue to reassess their cannabis regulations, according to Marijuana Moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

The brands Target is offering at 10 of its stores include Birdie, Cann, Gigli, Hi Seltzer, Indeed, Senorita, Stigma, Surly, Trail Magic, Wonder, Wyld and Wynk.

Hemp beverages have been a staple in Minnesota, where Target is based, even before the state’s legalization of recreational marijuana.

In 2022, Gov. Tim Walz signed legislation allowing the legal sale of all hemp-derived cannabinoids, including CBD, in products such as food, beverages and topicals – provided they contain less than the federal THC limit of 0.3%.

Edibles and beverages are restricted to a maximum of 5 mg of THC per serving and 50 mg per package.

The growing acceptance of cannabis beverages aligns with a recent poll showing that most Americans view marijuana as a “healthier option” than alcohol. The majority also believe cannabis will be legal nationwide within the next five years.

Target isn’t the only major company embracing the cannabis movement.

Home Depot updated its drug testing policy last year to remove cannabis from its screening panels and ceased pre-employment drug testing for most positions, according to Marijuana Moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon supports federal cannabis reform. In 2022, the company endorsed a Republican-led bill to legalize, tax and regulate marijuana at the federal level, following its earlier support for a Democratic-led legalization proposal.

In 2021, Amazon eliminated cannabis testing for most employees.