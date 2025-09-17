Non-tribal adult-use marijuana sales finally launched in Minnesota this week.

The second state to open a recreational cannabis market in 2025, Minnesota is now the 23rd state in the U.S. with legal adult-use marijuana retail.

“We really are kind of at the launch point,” OCM Director Eric Taubel told the Star Tribune.

Adult-use cannabis sales began earlier this summer at retail locations operated by Native American tribes.

But on Monday, the state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) authorized the state’s two licensed medical cannabis providers to start selling to adults 21 and over, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

They are:

Rise, a retail chain owned by marijuana multistate operator Green Thumb Industries.

Green Goods, operated by Vireo Growth.

Green Goods started selling to recreational customers at its eight locations Tuesday.

Rise followed today, bringing the total number of active retailers to “more than a dozen,” the Star Tribune reported.

Minnesota launches $430 million potential market

Recreational cannabis sales in Minnesota are projected to reach $430 million in 2026, according to MJBiz Factbook.

Delaware, which legalized adult-use marijuana in 2023, also opened this year.

Recreational cannabis use in Minnesota was legalized in 2023, but the state was slow to issue licenses, with regulators awarding the first cultivation permit in late June.

It can take about 90 days for a cannabis crop to be ready for sale, so many licensed stores still don’t have marijuana products to put on their shelves.

It’s not yet known when other new entrants to the Minnesota cannabis market will have product to sell.

But in the meantime, both existing MMJ companies can sell their cannabis products to other retailers.

“One of the key features of the medical combination license is that they can wholesale both medical and adult-use cannabis to state licensees,” Taubel told the newspaper.