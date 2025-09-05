Delaware adult-use cannabis sales top $7.3 million in first month

More than $7.3 million worth of cannabis was sold in August in Delaware during the state’s first month of recreational sales.

Flower was the top-selling product in the state’s 13 stores, accounting for $4.06 million or about 55% of the statewide total, according to the Office of the Marijuana Commissioner.

Sales began Aug. 1 at stores are run by existing medical marijuana operators that paid six-figure conversion fees for adult-use permits earlier this summer.

Multistate operator Columbia Care’s Rehoboth Beach location is among the busiest in the state, Sherri Koehler, director of retail operations, told CBS affiliate WBOC.

“This past month has been exciting, fast paced, really good feedback from the community,” Koehler said.

“So we’re getting to meet a lot of local people who otherwise weren’t able to come in, and now they can get safe, regulated medicine or recreational cannabis in their local community and not have to cross state lines.”

Delaware legalized adult-use marijuana in 2023. The 22nd state to allow legal cannabis sales, it’s the only market to open in 2025 so far.

Sales could reach as high as $160 million by the end of 2026, according to an MJBiz Factbook projection.

Delaware launched its adult-use market after finalizing regulations last fall.

Many more businesses are still waiting to enter the market.

The state selected 125 license winners from a pool of more than 1,200 applicants during lotteries last October and November.

However, most were still waiting for final approval from state regulators when the market launched, Spotlight Delaware reported.