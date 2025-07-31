Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer toured a cannabis cultivation facility this week as the state prepares to launch adult-use marijuana sales on Friday.

According to the governor’s office, sales will begin at 13 retail locations in Delaware, the 22nd state with legal cannabis for adults in the U.S. and a market that MJBiz Factbook projects will grow to $160 million in annual sales by 2026.

“The recreational cannabis market is an opportunity to grow our economy, create good-paying jobs and allow us to right previous wrongs in our communities,” the governor said in a statement. “Delaware will truly be the French wine of weed.”

The 13 stores are run by existing medical marijuana operators that paid a six-figure conversion fee for adult-use permits earlier this summer.

The Office of the Marijuana Commissioner is also working to issue additional licenses, including to social equity applicants, ahead of the full market rollout.

Several more existing MMJ stores will stay medical-only after the local governments banned recreational sales, according to the Newark Post.

Delaware first adult-use marijuana market to launch in 2025

Delaware could be the first of several states to launch adult-use sales in 2025.

Sales are expected to begin in Minnesota sometime this year, but no hard launch date has been set.

And Virginia is on the cusp of beginning sales, though a launch has been stalled amid several years of Republican-led obstructionism.

Delaware’s Aug. 1 launch date is the result of several delays after former Gov. Jay Carney allowed an adult-use bill to become law in April 2023.

After finalizing regulations last fall, the state selected 125 license winners during lotteries last October and December.

More than 1,200 applicants entered the lotteries.

Marijuana hoped-for job creator in Delaware

On Wednesday, Meyer and Marijuana Commissioner Josh Sanderlin toured First State Compassion, a licensed cultivator owned by MariMed, a multistate operator with licenses in eight states.

The visit included a meeting with students enrolled in Delaware Technical Community College’s cannabis workforce training initiative.

The students are learning cultivation techniques, safe manufacturing practices and regulatory compliance in preparation for jobs in the industry.

“We’re making meaningful progress toward a marketplace that is safe, equitable and built to serve all Delawareans,” Sanderlin said.