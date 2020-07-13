Cannabis firm Canopy Growth cuts 30 at Ontario headquarters

Canopy Growth Corp. laid off another 30 employees as part of its corporate restructuring, the company confirmed to Marijuana Business Daily.

The job losses at Canopy’s Smiths Falls, Ontario, headquarters were first reported by local news website InsideOttawaValley.com.

The layoffs, which occurred July 8, affected operations staff members and were the result of Canopy Growth’s “ongoing strategic review of the business,” Jordan Sinclair, the company’s vice president of communications, said in a statement.

“This decision was made as we continue to adjust the business to match market demands,” Sinclair added.

The layoffs are the latest of many jobs shed by Canopy this year.

The Ontario-based company closed two major greenhouses in British Columbia in March, resulting in about 500 job losses.

In mid-April, Canopy eliminated 85 positions as it pulled back from cultivation in Africa, Colombia and the United States and closed a facility in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Another 200 Canopy employees were terminated in Canada, the United Kingdom and the U.S. in late April.

Canopy reported a significant fourth-quarter loss in late May and announced it was transitioning to focus on Canada, the United States and Germany.

Other major Canadian cannabis producers to lay off staff in 2020 include Aurora Cannabis and Organigram.