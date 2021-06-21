Marijuana companies Tilt Holdings and a subsidiary of Ayr Wellness are paying $275,000 and $295,000, respectively, to the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) to settle separate allegations of regulatory infractions.

Both settlements were approved June 17, legal news website Law360 reported.

The Tilt settlement involved allegations that the company’s former parent, Sea Hunter Therapeutics, used subsidiaries to control five medical marijuana treatment centers when it was allowed to control only three, between 2016 and 2018.

Phoenix-based Tilt admitted responsibility for the wrongdoing, according to Law360.

Tilt CEO Gary Santo said In a news release that the end of the investigation “marks the turning of a page for Tilt.”

“In light of the CCCs decisions, Tilt is now positioned to complete the licensing process and increase its retail footprint in Massachusetts with the opening of two additional dispensaries in Cambridge and Brockton following final inspection and approval by the Commission,” the release noted.

Toronto-based Ayr’s Massachusetts subsidiary, Sira Naturals, was alleged to have allowed an unlicensed delivery service called Stalk & Beans to deliver cannabis products for unaffiliated businesses under Sira’s license, according to Law360.

On top of the $295,000 fine, one of Sira Naturals’ Massachusetts licenses is subject to a one-year probationary period.

Ayr said in a news release that Sira did not admit any regulatory violations in relation to the settlement and that it “appreciates the important clarifications that the settlement provides.”