Cannabis group’s CEO stepping down

Marijuana industry veteran Neal Levine announced on Thursday that he is resigning as the CEO of the Cannabis Trade Federation, a national coalition of MJ-related businesses.

Before being tapped as CEO of Washington DC-based CTF in June 2018, Levine had been co-founder of the New Federalism Fund.

CTF was created in April 2018, when Levine’s group merged with the American Trade Association of Cannabis and Hemp, to promote pro-marijuana laws and policies at the federal level.

In a statement, Levine said his initial plan was to serve as CEO of CTF for two years. It was “never my intent to run it long-term,” he said.

He added that, with “the election heating up” and federal legislative movement starting to slow down, “now is the perfect time to make a transition.”

Levine will remain in the CEO post until a successor is hired.

He also joined the board of CTF and has agreed to serve as a senior strategic adviser for the group.

Levine did not provide any other details about his plans after he steps down as CEO.