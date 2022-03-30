Cannabis manufacturer Valens raises $22.5 million in bought deal offering

Canadian cannabis product manufacturer The Valens Co. announced a bought deal offering worth $22.5 million (28.1 million Canadian dollars) with an over-allotment option.

Net proceeds from the offering will be used “to continue to pursue strategic growth initiatives in North America, provide funding for working capital and for general corporate purposes,” British Columbia-based Valens noted in a Tuesday night news release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the bought deal offering, underwriters Stifel GMP and Alliance Global Partners will purchase 10,613,207 Valens units for CA$2.65 ($2.13) per unit.

Each unit includes one common share and half of a common share purchase warrant, which will be exercisable to buy another common share within 48 months of closing at CA$3.20.

An over-allotment option will allow the underwriters to purchase an additional 15% of the units sold for 30 days after closing.

The offering is expected to close in early April, subject to approvals.

Growing is all about the lighting Read our exclusive guide for strategies and tips from expert cultivators who have amassed decades of experience studying horticulture lighting. Curated by MJBizDaily. Inside the MJBizDaily Lighting Buyers Guide: Horticultural professionals debunk 8 common lighting myths in cannabis.

How cannabis extraction companies can reduce energy costs.

Why experts say the future of horticultural lighting is in LED technology.

Cannabis lighting Glossary of Terms.

Buyers checklist & more! Get the Guide

Valens plans to list the new common shares and warrant shares (VLNS) on both the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq exchange, where it has listed since late 2021.

Valens filed a shelf prospectus in January 2021 to issue up to CA$150 million in securities.