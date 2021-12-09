Shares of The Valens Co. commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Thursday, the Kelowna, British Columbia-based business announced in a news release.

“We believe this listing will enable Valens and its greater access to liquidity, increased corporate visibility, and a broader shareholder base, in an effort to create long-term shareholder value,” CEO Tyler Robson said in a statement.

Advertisement

The manufacturer of cannabis products joins Canadian licensed producers on the exchange, including:

Shares of companies traded on higher-volume stock exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Nasdaq generally see increased access to more institutional investors and liquidity.

While shares of a number of other Canadian cannabis companies are also traded on the Nasdaq, U.S. “plant-touching” operators have access only to lower-volume exchanges such as the Canadian Securities Exchange and the over-the-counter-markets.

Growing is all about the lighting: MJBizDaily Lighting Buyers Guide Read our exclusive guide for strategies and tips from expert cultivators who have amassed decades of experience studying horticulture lighting. Curated by MJBizDaily. Inside: Horticultural professionals debunk 8 common lighting myths in cannabis

How cannabis extraction companies can reduce energy costs

Why experts say the future of horticultural lighting is in LED technology

Cannabis lighting Glossary of Terms

Buyers checklist Get the Lighting Guide

The Nasdaq and TSX don’t allow plant-touching companies, as it breaks U.S. federal law.

Shares of Valens are traded on the TSX and Nasdaq under the ticker symbol VLNS.