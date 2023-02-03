Cannabis MSO Ayr Wellness lays off 180 workers nationwide

Miami-based multistate cannabis operator Ayr Wellness eliminated 180 jobs across the United States, a spokesperson confirmed to MJBizDaily.

The company has roughly 2,700 employees across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This decision was not made lightly but was a necessary part of the Company’s overall plan to improve efficiency and realign key priorities,” Ayr said in a statement.

“Ayr is grateful for the collective contributions of these team members and is working to support their transitions from Ayr.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The terminations come amid a wave of layoffs in the cannabis industry.

Meanwhile, Ayr said on Jan. 27 it had canceled its acquisition of Chicago’s Dispensary 33, a deal worth about $55 million in cash, stock and seller notes.

Kate Robertson can be reached at kate.robertson@mjbizdaily.com.