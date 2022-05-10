Cannabis MSO Curaleaf appoints Darin as new CEO, replacing Bayern

Major cannabis multistate operator Curaleaf Holdings appointed Matt Darin as its new chief executive officer, taking over from Joe Bayern.

Bayern will stay with the Massachusetts-based company to start “a new division of Curaleaf developing a new CPG-based business model,” according to a news release.

In a statement, Curaleaf Executive Chair Boris Jordan said the company would be “sharing more on the new division and its role in our strategy soon.”

Darin took over as president of Curaleaf in January after serving as regional president for the company’s Central and Southeast regions.

He was previously founder and chief operating officer of marijuana MSO Grassroots Cannabis, which Curaleaf acquired in 2020.

Shares of Curaleaf trade as CURA on the Canadian Securities Exchange.