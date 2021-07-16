Cannabis MSO Harvest Health leaves Utah market, expands in Florida

Harvest Health & Recreation, one of the largest cannabis multistate operators in the U.S., is no longer in the Utah market after selling its cultivation and processing operations in Ogden.

Arizona-based Harvest also announced the opening of its 11th medical marijuana dispensary in Florida.

The company, which was awarded a Utah medical marijuana business license in 2019, sold its assets there for an “immaterial amount of cash” to a “local operator,” according to a news release.

The identity of the buyer was not disclosed.

“We are pleased to have completed this divestiture as part of our strategic plan,” Harvest CEO Steve White said in a statement.

“We will continue to allocate resources to growth opportunities in our core markets.”

Harvest said its new dispensary is located in South Miami Beach.

The company’s other Florida dispensaries are in Gainesville, Jacksonville, Kissimmee, Lehigh Acres, Longwood, North Miami Beach, North Port, Olympia Heights, Tallahassee and West Palm Beach.

Harvest was acquired in May by Florida-based MSO Trulieve in a $2.1 billion deal.