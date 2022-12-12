Cannabis MSO Jushi closes debt financing with $72 million in proceeds

Florida-based cannabis multistate operator Jushi Holdings said it has closed a private offering with proceeds of $72 million.

The offering of 12% notes and share purchase warrants was originally announced in November, with commitments worth $68 million.

Last week, Jushi said it had closed the private offering with proceeds of $69 million.

But Monday, the company announced that it had raised another $3 million, bringing the total to $72 million.

The notes mature in December 2026.

Jushi previously said it would use the proceeds to redeem 10% senior secured notes maturing in January 2023.

Any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, “including but not limited to working capital, capital expenditures and potential acquisitions.”