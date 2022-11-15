Cannabis MSO Jushi secures $68 million in debt-financing commitments

By MJBizDaily Staff
Updated

Jushi Holdings, a Florida-based cannabis multistate operator, said it secured $68 million in private placement commitments for debt financing.

Proceeds from the offering, which is expected to close in late November or early December, will be used to redeem outstanding 10% senior secured notes due in January, and general corporate purposes, including “working capital, capital expenditures and potential acquisitions,” according to a Tuesday news release.

The issuance of the senior lien notes and warrants included entities affiliated with Jim Cacioppo, Jushi’s CEO and chair, subscribed for $3 million and Denis Arsenault, a significant shareholder in the company, for $13.4 million.

The notes will mature four years after issuance and carry an interest rate of 12% annually.

Jushi on Monday reported its preliminary third-quarter results:

  • $72.8 million in revenue, up nearly 35% year-over-year, primarily driven by acquisitions in Nevada and Massachusetts.
  • A net loss between $52.9 million to $62.8 million, which included an asset-impairment charge in the range of $35 million-$49 million. That’s compared with net income of $121 million in the same quarter a year ago.

