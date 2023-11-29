Cannabis MSO Jushi files CA$600 million shelf prospectus

Cannabis multistate operator Jushi Holdings filed a preliminary short-form base shelf prospectus in Canada to raise up to 600 million Canadian dollars ($442 million) by issuing a variety of securities over a 25-month period.

The filing, when finalized, will permit Florida-based Jushi to sell up to CA$600 million worth of subordinate voting shares, preferred shares, subscription receipts, debt securities, convertible securities, warrants and units.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a news release, Jushi made the filing “to maintain financial flexibility, including responding to significant regulatory improvements and pursuing opportunistic acquisitions.”

The filing was made with the securities commissions for each of Canada’s provinces and territories.

The terms of any future offerings of securities will be established in a prospectus supplement, the company said.

The shelf prospectus can be found under Jushi’s profile on SEDAR+.

Jushi said the securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities laws.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shelf prospectus comes almost a year after Jushi said it closed a private offering that generated proceeds totaling $72 million.

The company’s shares trade as JUSH on the Canadian Securities Exchange and JUSHF on the U.S. over-the-counter markets.