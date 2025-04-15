SNDL, a cannabis and liquor company based in Calgary, Alberta, is now listing its shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

The company’s ticker symbol on the CSE is SNDL, just as it is on the Nasdaq exchange in the United States.

The CSE listing allows SNDL’s shareholders to buy and sell stock on a Canadian exchange in that nation’s currency, according to a news release.

“Listing on the CSE enhances SNDL’s structural flexibility and creates optionality for shareholders while reinforcing our commitment to the Canadian market,” CEO Zach George said in a statement.

“As regulated product markets continue to evolve, this listing positions us to pursue growth opportunities with greater agility and alignment to our long-term vision.”

The listing also will enable SNDL to continue scaling its operations and capitalize on new opportunities.

Earlier this month, for example, SNDL paid 32.2 million Canadian dollars (roughly $23 million) for 32 1CMstores in three provinces, and in March, the company acquired a minority stake in competitor High Tide.