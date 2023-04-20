Cannabis sales software provider Dutchie goes down nationwide on 4/20

(This story was updated at 2:40 ET with Dutchie saying service has been restored.)

Technology platform Dutchie, which provides point-of-sale (POS) hardware for cannabis retailers across the United States, reported interruptions and outages on Thursday – the unofficial marijuana holiday 4/20 and one of the biggest sales day of the year in the industry.

As of 1 p.m. ET Thursday, the Oregon-based company reported it was “working with our infrastructure provider for resolution.”

At 2:22 p.m. ET, Dutchie posted a status update that “this incident has been resolved.”

Dutchie has not responded to MJBizDaily requests for comment about the POS interruptions outages across the United States.

In initially reporting the outages, the company said both “timeouts with multiple endpoints” were related to Metrc as well as “latency and errors on Ecommerce.”

At 2:05 p.m. ET, Dutching reported that the Metrc “timeout errors” had been resolved.

Florida-based Metrc is the track-and-trace system most states require legal marijuana businesses to use.

According to the company’s website, Dutchie processes more than $14 billion of annual cannabis sales at more than 6,000 retailers.

The company also reported “elevated error rates” on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to its status page.

