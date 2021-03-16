Cannabis retail technology platform Dutchie has raised $200 million in a Series C funding round it says values the company at $1.7 billion.

The funding round was led by investment firm Tiger Global and also included previous investors Casa Verde Capital and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.

“Our investment will help Dutchie extend its platform and deepen relationships with merchants, consumers, and brands to drive better outcomes for all in this ecosystem,” said Tiger Global partner John Curtius in a news release issued Tuesday.

According to the release, Dutchie would use the new funding “to add and attract top talent, assist with expansion into new markets, and launch major product developments to support cannabis dispensaries while meeting evolving consumer demand and expectations.”

The Oregon-based company also announced it had acquired two other marijuana software platforms, Greenbits and LeafLogix, without disclosing the prices of those acquisitions.

Dutchie raised $35 million in August 2020 from a group of investors that included Casa Verde and Schultz.