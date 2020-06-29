‘Cannabis visionary’ Booth stepping down from board, Aurora says

Aurora Cannabis co-founder Terry Booth has left the company’s board of directors, months after stepping down as chief executive.

Aurora made the announcement in a brief press release issued Monday, describing Booth’s departure from the board as a “retirement.”

“As one of the original cannabis visionaries, Terry leaves an enviable legacy in the form of Aurora Cannabis,” said interim CEO Michael Singer in a statement.

Booth stepped down as Aurora’s CEO in February, the latest in a wave of CEOs departing from cannabis producers.

Last week, Aurora said it was laying off 700 employees, including some executives, and closing five facilities as part of a corporate transformation plan.

In February, Aurora disclosed plans shed close to 500 full-time positions.

Under Booth’s stewardship, the Alberta-based company spent roughly 4.5 billion Canadian dollars ($3.2 billion) on a spree of mergers and acquisitions from 2017 through 2019.

Aurora reported a net loss of CA$137 million in its most recent quarter.

Aurora board president Steve Dobler is retiring from the company’s board effective Tuesday, the company announced earlier this month.