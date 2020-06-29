‘Cannabis visionary’ Booth stepping down from board, Aurora says

Aurora Cannabis co-founder Terry Booth has left the company’s board of directors, months after stepping down as chief executive.
“As one of the original cannabis visionaries, Terry leaves an enviable legacy in the form of Aurora Cannabis,” said interim CEO Michael Singer in a statement.
Booth stepped down as Aurora’s CEO in February, the latest in a wave of CEOs departing from cannabis producers.
Last week, Aurora said it was laying off 700 employees, including some executives, and closing five facilities as part of a corporate transformation plan.
In February, Aurora disclosed plans shed close to 500 full-time positions.
Under Booth’s stewardship, the Alberta-based company spent roughly 4.5 billion Canadian dollars ($3.2 billion) on a spree of mergers and acquisitions from 2017 through 2019.
Aurora reported a net loss of CA$137 million in its most recent quarter.
Aurora board president Steve Dobler is retiring from the company’s board effective Tuesday, the company announced earlier this month.