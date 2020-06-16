Aurora Cannabis president stepping down this month

The president of Aurora Cannabis, Steve Dobler, is retiring from the company he helped create seven years ago.

Dobler’s retirement from the Alberta cannabis producer is effective June 30, Aurora said in a press release.

Dobler has been president of Aurora and a member of the company’s board since 2014.

He co-founded the company in 2013 with Terry Booth.

“Steve’s decision to retire and help streamline our leadership team further supports the objectives of our business transformation plan as we remain focused on driving Aurora to become a profitable and robust global cannabis company,” Michael Singer, executive chairman and interim CEO, said in a press release.

In May, Singer said Aurora was on track to appoint a permanent chief executive in the next few months.

Aurora narrowed its net loss to 137 million Canadian dollars ($97 million) in its latest quarter.