Marijuana MSO execs pinpoint state markets they’re least bullish on – and those they’re eyeing for the future

Kris Krane

President

4Front Ventures

What markets are you least bullish on?

Maryland, Pennsylvania, Florida.

Why?

All are actually somewhat attractive in that they have growing or thriving medical markets, so don’t take this as us being completely down on these states.

Medical markets are particularly strong in Pennsylvania and Florida, although the large players already have such a dominant foothold in Florida that it would be a tough market to enter at this point.

The reason for including these states is that there isn’t a clear line of sight to adult use. Some smart people in the industry feel otherwise, so this opinion shouldn’t be taken as gospel. But I am not as high on these states converting as some.

Maryland still has a Republican governor, and while more progressive than most governors of his party, we have yet to see a Republican governor support legalization anywhere in the country.

So the state may be further off than many anticipate.

The reverse is in true in Pennsylvania, where the governor and especially lieutenant governor have strongly supported legalization.

But the GOP has a strong hold on both houses of the Legislature and have shown no signs of working with the administration on a legalization bill.

Florida is one that many believe will pass a ballot initiative soon, turning it into a fully legal state, but I am much more skeptical.

For a ballot initiative to pass in Florida, it needs 60% support, and no (recreational) legalization initiative has passed the 60% threshold in any state, virtually all of which are more politically progressive than Florida.

If legalization couldn’t clear 60% in Colorado, Oregon, California, Maine or Massachusetts, I’m skeptical that it can do so in Florida, even factoring in increased support for the issue since these states voted.

With an entirely GOP-controlled state government, it’s hard to see a path without passing a ballot initiative.

Are there state markets that haven’t yet legalized that you’re already excited about? And have you been making plans to enter any of those?

New Jersey, Ohio, New York, Arizona.

Why?

Arizona and New Jersey will vote on legalization in November, and both states are expected to pass.

Arizona is a tough market to break into, however, because of the dominance of a small number of companies that control the vast majority of the licenses.

These companies should be poised to do quite well once the state makes the transition to adult use.

New Jersey should also pass an initiative in November, and there is still plenty of room for new players if you can procure a (medical) license.

We have applied in the most recent round and are waiting to find out if we’re awarded a license there.

It does appear that New York will pass legalization in the next year, although the details of what that program will look like are very much unknown.

We’re monitoring that state closely, but there is no way to enter with 10 current (medical) licenses and no new ones expected until the new law passes.

Ohio is a bit of a dark horse, but it is a state with an emerging medical market and a ballot initiative process, so it is likely that Ohioans will be able to vote for legalization as soon as 2022.

We have no immediate plans to enter this market, but it is one we’re keeping an eye on.

Same goes for Missouri, which will likely see a ballot initiative in 2022.