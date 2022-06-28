Canopy Growth settles Cointreau lawsuit over cannabis beverage name

Canopy Growth settled a trademark dispute with French orange liqueur producer Rémy Cointreau, which argued that the Canada-based cannabis producer’s line of “Quatreau” beverages infringed on the Cointreau trademark.

The name of Canopy’s CBD drink (pronounced “KWA-tro”) attracted the 2021 lawsuit because it sounds like Cointreau’s brand name (pronounced “KWAN-tro”).

Details of the settlement were not made public.

CBD-infused Quatreau drinks contain hemp-derived CBD in the United States and THC in Canada.

Cointreau said in its original lawsuit that it was “actively considering” selling water and sodas in the United States, “as such beverages are a logical extension of their Cointreau brand.”

An estimated 12 million bottles of Cointreau are sold worldwide per year, with more than 4 million sold in the U.S. in 2020, according to the complaint.