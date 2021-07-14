Canopy Growth sued by Cointreau over cannabis beverage name

Canada-based cannabis producer Canopy Growth is being sued in a U.S. federal court by French orange liqueur producer Rémy Cointreau, which alleges that Canopy’s line of “Quatreau” cannabis beverages willfully infringes on the Cointreau trademark.

The name of Canopy’s drink (pronounced “Kwatro”) sounds so similar to Cointreau’s own brand name (pronounced “Kwantro”) that “confusion is inevitable,” alleges the complaint filed last Friday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

CBD-infused Quatreau drinks are already for sale in the United States, the complaint says, but are likely to include THC in the future as they already do in Canada.

Canopy’s apparent plans to distribute Quatreau drinks in bars, restaurants and casinos — venues where Cointreau is also sold — are concerning to Cointreau in terms of consumer confusion, according to the complaint.

If intoxicating THC were to be added to Canopy’s U.S. beverages, the complaint says they would be “even more closely related to alcoholic beverages.”

Cointreau is said to be “actively considering” selling water and sodas in the United States, “as such beverages are a logical extension of their Cointreau brand.”

An estimated 12 million bottles of Cointreau are sold worldwide per year, with more than 4 million sold in the U.S. in 2020, says the complaint.

Cointreau seeks a judgement that Canopy has “infringed and diluted” the Cointreau mark, a permanent injunction preventing Canopy from selling products that infringe on the Cointreau brand, a court order against Canopy’s related U.S. trademark applications, and more.

Canopy Growth did not respond to requests for comment from MJBizDaily.