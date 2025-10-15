, Carmelo Anthony and Skyworld build a trust-first cannabis collab

As NBA legend Carmelo Anthony cements his Hall of Fame legacy, his cannabis line is sparking up one of its own.

A synergistic collaboration with Skyworld, an indigenous-owned cultivator, prioritizes process over hype, building a partnership on discipline, data and authenticity.

The result? Hall of Flame, a special-edition flower line and infused pre-roll collection celebrating Anthony’s induction.

More than a product drop, Hall of Flame serves as a blueprint for how celebrity cannabis brands can amplify indigenous leadership with intention, not lip service.

“STAYME7O is more than a brand, it is an intentional mindset and community dedicated to shifting perspectives,” Anthony said in a statement.

“The launch of our Hall of Flame celebrates indigenous leadership, honors tradition and connects people in a meaningful way. Together with Skyworld, we’re setting a new standard for collaboration: powerful, inclusive, and built to last.”

Why Skyworld?

The match started with a cultivator’s eye. Early in New York’s rollout, industry veteran Jesce Horton of Grand National toured Skyworld’s facility while it was still in buildout.

What he found: repeatable standard operating procedures (SOPs), rigorous data collection, cultivar literacy and a team obsessed with process.

“He was able to see that we were cultivating to a standard, a repeatable method with a dedication to tracking data,” said Alex Anderson, Skyworld co-founder and Tuscarora Nation member, reflecting on an early visit from Horton.

But the alignment ran deeper than cultivation. Anderson says the collaboration came together because of shared values as much as shared standards.

“We really wanted to partner with someone who shared our discipline and care for the work,” he said.

“Skyworld has always focused on giving back, and Anthony’s team runs a lot of philanthropic initiatives and operates as a minority-first company. That was a real tie for us. It couldn’t have matched up any better. It just came together naturally.”

With shared process and purpose, Skyworld was the natural partner for a collaboration rooted in culture and cultivation.

Equity in the present tense

For Anderson, the partnership is about visibility now.

“There’s a general lack of representation of indigenous people beyond a historical sense,” Anderson said.

“I want to be forward about showing that we exist in the modern world, that Native Americans are entrepreneurs, part of the modern economy and heavily involved in things that are spiritually connected to us.”

Likewise, co-founder Eric Steenstra sees their work as part of a broader shift across Indian Country, from tribal hemp regulation to the rise of the Indigenous Cannabis Industry Association, where Native American operators are beginning to reclaim space in the legal market.

“I’m really hoping that Skyworld can play a role in inspiring people in the space to see what’s possible and that we might even have opportunities to help mentor others to achieve some of the same things we’re trying to do,” Steenstra said.

For Anthony, the partnership isn’t symbolism, it’s follow-through.

Through his Puerto Rican heritage, he’s spoken candidly about his indigenous ancestry and his respect for Native communities, often challenging cultural appropriation in sports and beyond.

Joining forces with Skyworld brings that advocacy full circle in many ways. Together, they’re building visibility that feels lived in, not performative.

Crafting #7: Discipline meets design

Plenty of celebrity cannabis lines launch with a logo and a hope. This one started with 12 strains on the table, lab profiles in hand and a conversation about terps and cannabinoids that would match the brand’s thesis.

“When this process started off very early on, it was always based on cultivars,” Anderson said. “At the time, we were running 12 strains that we were able to allow Jesce and Carmelo to sample. After sampling and comparing data, they landed on what they call Number 7,” Anderson said.

The final result, #7, a THCV-leaning cultivar with GMO lineage (Zero Gravity x Garlotti), delivers a clear, active and uplifting high – a calculated choice reflecting the same discipline and focus that defined Anthony’s Hall of Fame career.

Built to last

Unlike many celebrity cannabis ventures that go up in smoke after their initial launch, Hall of Flame stands apart because Anthony shows up for the work.

He’s not lending his name; he’s shaping the product, bringing the same focus that defined his playing career to every detail.

“He’s genuinely into this part of the industry. Having him involved, with his authenticity and everything that comes with that, is really important to making this work,” Steenstra said.

That checks out. Anthony’s role as both creator and consumer keeps Hall of Flame grounded in reality. He’s smoking what he’s selling. The same strains his fans roll up are the ones he’s lighting, and his feedback guides every new drop.

However, the connection goes beyond the harvest, extending into how Anthony shows up for the culture. He continues to use his platform to amplify small, minority-owned, and Indigenous brands and speak openly about prohibition’s legacy and cannabis justice.

“Just for Carmelo to get on industry podcasts, be at events and celebrate us, it’s unbelievable,” Anderson said. “That kind of character and care, that’s what gives something staying power. People will keep coming back to that.”

Looking ahead

First came retailer resonance; now consumer pull is building as product hits shelves.

In the short term, the focus is to grow slowly and grow true: refining the Carmelo line within New York, introducing new cultivars through the same careful sampling method and keeping the flower and pre-roll foundation strong while exploring products that fit the brand’s vision.

Long-term, expansion will happen only where it feels natural. The Hall of Flame partnership has already sparked genuine momentum – a balance of creative chemistry, shared standards and community energy – that’s ready to travel when the timing’s right.

New York is still a messy market: part promise, part turbulence. But in a category that’s seen its share of loud starts and quiet endings, this partnership reads like a steady build: Set the standard, earn the trust, widen the circle.

As Anderson puts it, “Every day is a blessing and a whirlwind. We’re happy to be here.”