Colorado cannabis cultivators keep going out of business, but flower prices keep falling.

The average market rate (AMR) for wholesale marijuana flower fell to $649 per pound, tying an all-time record low, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue.

That’s despite a 25% reduction in the number of licensed cultivators from Sept. 2023 to Sept. 2025, according to Westword.

The average price for harvested flower has steadily declined since 2021, when prices exceeded $1,700 per pound.

Aside from flower, the average prices for each product category are:

Trim: $204 per pound.

Bud allocated for extraction: $354 per pound.

Trim allocated for extraction: $75 per pound.

Immature plants: $14 per plant.

Wet whole plants: $71 per pound.

Seeds: $9 per seed.

Officials used Metrc data from June 1 through Aug. 31 to calculate the rates, which then determine the state’s excise tax on retail marijuana.

Cannabis is taxed at 15% based on the AMR “when marijuana is sold or moved between a cultivation facility and an affiliated retail marijuana store or manufacturing facility,” according to the Department of Revenue.

Colorado wholesale cannabis prices briefly spiked in 2024, when the AMR for a pound of cannabis hit $750.

Declining prices amid a general oversupply is one reason for a steep decline in licensed cultivators.

Meanwhile, cannabis sales have been on a steady decline, dropping from over $2.2 billion in 2021 to just over $1.4 billion in 2024 – a 36% decrease and the lowest figure in seven years.

Several prominent marijuana brands have exited Colorado or shut down in 2024 and 2025 amid the downturn, Westword reported.

Notable closures include A Cut Above, L’Eagle, Verde, Dablogic, Maggies Farm and the original ownership of Terrapin Care Station.

Major dispensary chains like Lightshade and Good Chemistry have shuttered or sold locations amid declining sales.