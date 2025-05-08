Colorado marijuana sales fall by $20 million in early 2025

By MJBizDaily Staff

Colorado marijuana sales dropped by about $20 million during the first two months of the year, state data shows.

According to data released by the Colorado Department of Revenue, medical and recreational cannabis dispensaries reported $209.9 million in sales during January and February.

That’s down from $229.8 million over the same period in 2024, a decline of roughly 9%.

In February, recreational marijuana sales accounted for nearly 90% of the total.

To date, retailers have sold $17.1 billion worth of marijuana since Colorado became the first state to establish a regulated adult-use market in January 2014, data shows.

Cannabis sales generated $58.9 million in tax revenue for Colorado during the first quarter, down from $64.4 million during the same period a year ago.

Since adult-use marijuana sales began, the total tax revenue generated is $2.9 billion, according to state data.

However, annual sales have dropped steadily since hitting an all-time peak of $2.2 billion in 2021.

Last year’s annual total of $1.4 billion was the lowest since 2016.

The state lost four medical marijuana dispensary operators and seven adult-use retailers, bringing the totals to 201 and 462, respectively.

