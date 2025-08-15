Colorado state cannabis regulators are warning the public after a company recalled contaminated vaporizer products sold at 18 stores across the state.

Clearview Industries is recalling Nerd Bar 5G marijuana oil vaporizer delivery devices sold from July 1 to July 29, according to an Aug. 7 Colorado Department of Revenue Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) advisory.

According to the advisory, three pesticides were found in excess of state limits during testing: bifenazate, fluopyram and myclobutanil.

According to MED, stores that sold the affected products include:

Reefer Madness, Denver

Fired Cannabis, seven locations in Denver

Flower Power Botanicals, Fort Collins

Trees, Denver

Social Cannabis Dispensary, Denver

Terrapin Care Station, Aurora

Doc’s Apothecary, two locations in Denver and Northglenn

Sweet Leaf Pioneer, Eagle

Clearance Cannabis Co., Fort Collins

Silver Stem Fine Cannabis, Sheridan

The Green Solution, Edgewater

No reports of adverse health effects related to the products have been made to MED, the agency said.

People who experience adverse health effects after consuming the affected products should seek medical attention and report the event to the MED by submitting a MED Reporting Form.

People who purchased the Nerd Bar products should destroy them or return them to the story where they bought them for proper disposal, the MED said.

Colorado regulators have issued nine recalls so far this year for products cleared for sale that were later found to contain unacceptable levels of pesticides, yeast and mold.

Most marijuana recalls are issued too late to recover cannabis products potentially containing unhealthy levels of mold or pesticides.