Colorado marijuana retailers get OK to resume in-store sales

Colorado regulators delivered good news to the state’s recreational cannabis store operators: They can resume selling their products inside their storefronts.

The state Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) bulletin informing cannabis businesses they can allow customers in their stores comes days after the governor told retailers to limit transactions to curbside pickups in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Democratic Gov. Jared Polis’ March 25 “stay-at-home” order allowed marijuana retailers to stay open as “critical businesses.” However, the order banned in-store sales and allowed only curbside service for adult-use transactions.

Under the MED’s amended bulletin, dated March 30, recreational marijuana businesses are “no longer prohibited from allowing retail customers on the licensed premises.”

However, cannabis retailers are permitted to restrict customers to the lobby or the waiting area. They also are allowed to continue curbside sales for preordered, prepaid rec marijuana products, according to the latest bulletin.

