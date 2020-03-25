Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday issued a stay-at-home order covering most of state’s 5.8 million residents starting Thursday morning to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Critical” businesses – including “marijuana dispensaries” – may stay open during the order, which expires April 11, according to the Denver Post.

The governor’s actual order was not immediately available. And it was unclear whether recreational cannabis stores could serve customers via home delivery or curbside service.

Colorado joins several other states with stay-at-home orders.

Most of the states allow medical marijuana operations to remain open, but not all of them allow adult-use businesses to keep selling their products.

Earlier this week, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock initially ordered liquor stores and adult-use marijuana stores, but quickly reversed the order after lines formed around recreational marijuana and liquor stores.

For more of Marijuana Business Daily’s ongoing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the cannabis industry, click here.