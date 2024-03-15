Colorado marijuana sales top $115.4 million in January

Colorado’s total marijuana sales in January were essentially flat compared to December transactions in the state.

Adult-use and medical marijuana sales in the state were $115.4 million in January, down $418,111 month-over-month, or less than 1%, according to the latest statistics from the Colorado Department of Revenue.

Recreational marijuana sales accounted for nearly 87% of the total, a percentage that has stayed relatively flat for several months.

January sales were down significantly year-over-year, dropping 10.8% from $129.4 million in 2023.

To date, retailers have sold $15.6 billion worth of marijuana since Colorado became the first state to establish a regulated adult-use market in January 2014, data shows.

Meanwhile, Colorado has collected $2.7 billion in taxes and fees from cannabis businesses and sales.

It was fees such as those that Maggie’s Farm CEO and founder Bill Conkling blamed for the closures of five of the Colorado-based retailer’s locations in late February.

The stores abruptly shuttered without warning to employees, according to local media reports.