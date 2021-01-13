The oldest adult-use marijuana market in the United States, Colorado, hit a milestone in 2020 when sales surpassed $2 billion for the first time in a calendar year.

And that total did not include sales figures for December.

According to the Denver Post, sales for the month of November were $175.1 million, including $140.5 million on the recreational side and $34.7 million on the medical side, according to statistics from the Colorado Department of Revenue.

Though November sales were actually a decrease from October’s, they were enough for Colorado to reach the $2 billion mark for 2020.

The previous year, by contrast, marijuana sales in Colorado totaled $1.75 billion.