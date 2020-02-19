Colorado marijuana sales soar to $1.75 billion in 2019

Colorado’s recreational and medical cannabis retailers sold a record $1.75 billion in product last year, increasing the state’s total to a whopping $7.79 billion since the 2014 launch of adult-use sales.

Adult-use and medical marijuana sales in the state increased 13% from 2018, according to figures the Denver Post obtained from Colorado’s Marijuana Enforcement Division.

Retailers in the state sold more than $144 million in marijuana products in December alone, a 6.7% increase from the final month of 2018.

However, Colorado’s best month for sales in 2019 was August, when the state’s cannabis stores sold $173 million in product, according to the newspaper.

Those sales numbers come on the heels of Marijuana Business Daily findings that Colorado marijuana growers are seeing strong prices for wholesale flower as the cultivation side stabilizes.