Colorado offers business-development aid for budding marijuana entrepreneurs

Colorado’s up-and-coming marijuana companies could get a hand from the state via a new technical assistance program designed to provide education on business development.

The assistance will come from a new state agency, the Cannabis Business Office, which aims to provide more governmental support to marijuana companies, particularly social equity entrepreneurs.

The agency plans to partner with Make Green Go, a company that provides business-development services to marginalized communities, the Denver Post reported.

The free program will provide participants with curriculum to develop marketing materials, business plans and pitches, among others.

It is now open for registration.

The Cannabis Business Office was created in 2021 by the Colorado Legislature with the passage of Senate Bill 111.