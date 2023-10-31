Colorado regulators propose ban on cannabis industry at events

By MJBizDaily Staff
- Updated

Colorado’s Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED) has proposed a ban on cannabis industry involvement in unlicensed marijuana-related events and activities.

That includes events where cannabis consumption is permitted, such as ticketed or money-generating film screenings or art exhibitions as well as cannabis dinners, according to Denver alt-weekly Westword.

The proposed ban – put forward at the MED’s last public rulemaking hearing on Monday – would apply to growers, manufacturers, retailers and other licensed marijuana businesses, according to Westword.

Cannabis entrepreneurs and their representatives said a ban would further restrict an already hamstrung industry, with tight marijuana advertising restrictions and just five licensed cannabis venues and consumption sites in the state.

Cannabis sales in Colorado have also slumped.

Because of cannabis oversupply and low prices, Colorado sales figures are projected to be lower in 2023 than they were last year.

“This addition is really a step in the wrong direction,” marijuana attorney Rachael Ardanuy of RZA Legal said at the hearing, according to Westword.

“It would really hurt licensees of all types and all brands,” Ardanuy added. “At this point in our state, nearly 100% of consumption takes place in private places or illegally in public.”

