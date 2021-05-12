Colorado’s first-quarter retail marijuana sales up 28% from 2020

Recreational and medical marijuana retailers in Colorado continue to break sales records.
According to the latest data from the state Department of Revenue, Colorado’s adult-use and medical cannabis stores recorded $561.7 million in sales in the first quarter of 2021.
That’s a 28% increase over the $438.8 million the state’s cannabis retailers racked up in 2020.
That breaks down to:
- $453 million in recreational cannabis sales for the first quarter of 2021, up nearly 29% from $351.8 million in the year-ago period.
- $108.7 million in medical marijuana sales for the first three months of this year, an increase of nearly 25% from a year earlier.
Also in the first quarter of this year, Colorado’s adult-use and MMJ retailers set monthly sales records:
- In March, total marijuana sales surpassed $207.1 million compared with $161 million in the same month in 2020.
- In February, total marijuana sales exceeded $167 million compared with $138.6 million in the same month in 2020.
- In January, total marijuana sales were $187.6 million compared with $139.1 million in the same month in 2020. January 2021 also was significant because Colorado surpassed $10 billion in total sales since launching its recreational cannabis program in January 2014.