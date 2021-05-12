Colorado’s first-quarter retail marijuana sales up 28% from 2020

Recreational and medical marijuana retailers in Colorado continue to break sales records.

According to the latest data from the state Department of Revenue, Colorado’s adult-use and medical cannabis stores recorded $561.7 million in sales in the first quarter of 2021.

That’s a 28% increase over the $438.8 million the state’s cannabis retailers racked up in 2020.

That breaks down to:

$453 million in recreational cannabis sales for the first quarter of 2021, up nearly 29% from $351.8 million in the year-ago period.

$108.7 million in medical marijuana sales for the first three months of this year, an increase of nearly 25% from a year earlier.

Also in the first quarter of this year, Colorado’s adult-use and MMJ retailers set monthly sales records: