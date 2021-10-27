New York-based Columbia Care said Wednesday it plans to launch a new cannabis brand in partnership with former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson.

The brand line – which will be called Tyson 2.0, according to a news release – will be sold across Columbia Care’s 99-dispensary network in 18 states and will include flower, concentrates and “consumables.”

The line will also be sold wholesale to other retailers.

The brand launch – no date has been announced – will be overseen by Adam Wilks, former CEO of One Plant, and Chad Bronstein, CEO and founder of Chicago-based Fyllo.

The new Tyson 2.0 brand has completed a $7 million seed round, Forbes reported.

The funds will be used to “solidify cultivation agreements, develop proprietary strains, and build a national sales team,” according to the release.

Tyson is not new to the marijuana industry. In 2018, he announced his plans for a 40-acre California cannabis ranch and production facility as well as a brand, Tyson Holistic.

