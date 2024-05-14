Connecticut’s governor has signed into law a bill that will restrict and regulate hemp products.

The state Senate approved House Bill 5150 last week and sent it to Gov. Ned Lamont’s desk, and he signed it on Saturday, according to Maryland-based industry news website Cannabis Business Executive.

The state’s House of Representatives voted in favor of HB 5150 earlier this month.

State governments such as Connecticut’s have been taking different approaches to regulating hemp-derived products that were made legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.

Under Connecticut’s HB 5150, intoxicating hemp products will no longer be sold at gas stations and convenience stores.

The state’s new law also redefines “high-THC hemp products” and makes various minor, technical and conforming changes to statutes concerning hemp and marijuana regulations.

Meanwhile, hemp industry stakeholders are awaiting the first draft language of a new Farm Bill.

So far, the Senate Agriculture Committee Democratic leadership and the House Agriculture Committee Republican leadership have released their frameworks for a new piece of legislation.