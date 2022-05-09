Connecticut receives more than 15,000 retail marijuana license applications

Connecticut marijuana regulators were inundated with more than 15,600 applications for retail recreational marijuana stores before last week’s deadline.

The state Department of Consumer Protection, which regulates marijuana in Connecticut, reported that 8,357 applications were submitted for the first six social equity licenses, according to the Associated Press.

Another 7,245 applications were submitted for the general lottery for recreational marijuana stores.

The first drawing for the social equity permits is expected to be held next week.

The state also received 1,896 applications for micro-cultivator licenses, which cap the grow space at 2,000-10,000 square feet.

Marijuana business permits in other sectors will also be available, including delivery, infused products, packaging and transportation.

Connecticut officials say adult-use marijuana stores could open by late this year.