Connecticut to start taking adult-use marijuana applications next month

Connecticut marijuana regulators will begin accepting adult-use social equity cultivation and retailer license applications on Feb. 3, with the launch of recreational sales anticipated “by the end of 2022.”

The Social Equity Council’s final approval of technical assistance plans Tuesday paved the way for the kickoff of the first recreational marijuana licensing round.

MJBizDaily has projected that adult-use sales in Connecticut will reach $250 million in the first full year and $750 million annually by year four.

The program is likely to launch before neighboring New York.

Application periods will be open for 90 days, according to regulators.

Licenses will be selected by lottery except for the social equity cultivation permits.

In each category, half the licenses will be issued to social equity applicants.

Here are the details of the license types, the total number of licenses available in the first round and the start date of the 90-day application periods.

Cultivators in disproportionately impacted areas: Feb. 3 (nonlottery)

Retailers, 12 licenses: Feb. 3

Micro-cultivators, four licenses: Feb. 10

Delivery services, 10 licenses: Feb. 17

Hybrid retailers, four licenses: Feb. 24 (permitted to sell to medical marijuana patients as well).

Food and beverage manufacturers, 10 licenses: March 3 (incorporates THC into food and beverages).

Product manufacturers, six licenses: March 10

Packagers, six licenses: March 17

Transporters, four licenses, March 24

To qualify as a social equity applicant, at least 65% of the ownership or control of the business must be held by individuals who meet certain income and residency requirements.

The state expects to open a second lottery application period for most license types in the second half of 2022.

“The initial number of available licenses is not a cap, but a starting point for opening the adult-use cannabis market in an effective, measured and thoughtful way,” state Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull said in a news release.

Existing medical marijuana operators will be able to convert to a hybrid retailer license to enable them to also sell adult-use products, according to state regulators.

Applications will be available at ct.gov/cannabis.

A description of each license type is available here.