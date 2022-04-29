Connecticut sees rush of applications for recreational marijuana business licenses

As a deadline looms in Connecticut for businesses to apply for recreational marijuana licenses, regulators say applications are flooding in.

With less than a week to go before the cutoff, the state consumer protection department – Connecticut’s marijuana regulator – has received 4,715 applications for the eight different businesses types, according to the New Haven Register.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two-thirds of those applications are for retail marijuana licenses, with nearly 2,000 new applications arriving in the past week.

Applications are due May 4 for marijuana store licenses.

Expert advice for a stronger shelf life Learn the fundamentals for getting started in cannabis retail in this comprehensive guide curated by the editors at MJBizDaily with help from industry experts. Inside the MJBizDaily Retail Buyers Guide: Learn best practices for designing a cannabis dispensary.

Select display infrastructure that supports industry compliance.

Choose the right point-of-sale system for your operation.

How to incorporate e-commerce and home delivery.

And more! Get the Guide

The state plans to select via lottery an equal number of social equity and non-social equity winners for each of the eight permit types.

Connecticut officials say adult-use marijuana stores could open by late this year.