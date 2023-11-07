Connecticut to increase adult-use cannabis sales limits

Connecticut regulators are increasing the limit on how much adult-use cannabis that retailers can legally sell per transaction.

The increase, which kicks in Dec. 1, is the result of Department of Consumer Protection reviews of marijuana supply and demand and assurances that medical cannabis patients will take priority over adult-use consumers, CT News Junkie reported.

Recreational marijuana retailers will be allowed to sell up to a half-ounce of flower or the equivalent, which would be up to 14 1-gram pre-rolls or eight 1-milliliter vape cartridges.

MMJ patients still will be allowed to buy up to 5 ounces of cannabis flower per month and are not otherwise limited per transaction.

Combined sales of recreational and medical marijuana in Connecticut exceeded $25 million in September – a monthly record since adult-use sales launched in January.