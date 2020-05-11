One of Canopy Growth’s top executives, Chief Operating Officer Andre Fernandez, has departed the company, Fernandez wrote in a post on his LinkedIn page.

“Today was my last day at Canopy Growth Corporation and, even though it’s difficult to describe how this feels, just know that I am very happy,” he wrote.

Fernandez joined the Smiths Falls, Ontario, company in 2016, eventually rising to COO, a role in which he was responsible for creating and executing Canopy’s operational strategy.

Canopy’s biography for Fernandez – now deleted from the company’s website – said his primary focus was “building a world-class globally integrated supply chain that scales and innovates rapidly to deliver comprehensive value to customers and shareholders.”

Canopy did not immediately reply to queries from Marijuana Business Daily about Fernandez’s departure.

Since taking the reins of the cannabis producer in mid-January, CEO David Klein has instituted a number of changes, including a major international pullback from various cultivation projects on three continents.

In an email to MJBizDaily in April, Klein promised to share details of Canopy’s “new vision” after the company’s quarterly earnings call on May 29.

“For a long time, Canopy has prioritized doing things first, but going forward, we’ll be focused on doing things the best in the markets and in the product formats that show the greatest promise,” he said.