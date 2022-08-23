Costa Rica president unveils plan for recreational cannabis law 

Costa Rica’s president said he intends to bring recreational cannabis legislation to the Legislative Assembly and, separately, publish rules for the Central American country’s medical marijuana and hemp businesses.

Rodrigo Chaves, elected as president in April, laid out the plans in a speech marking his first 100 days in office, according to The Tico Times.

The president said his administration is preparing regulations for medical marijuana and the cultivation of hemp for industrial purposes, which the country legalized before Chaves took office.

Regulations, considered the boundaries for businesses and consumers, carve out the size of any potential new legal cannabis market, so entrepreneurs will be watching closely for what those rules do and don’t allow.

Chaves did not reveal any specifics regarding recreational marijuana, the Times reported.

But during his presidential campaign, Chaves said he supported recreational cannabis legalization and regulation.